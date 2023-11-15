The Cardinals claimed Carter off waivers Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Despite having James Conner (knee) back in the fold as of this past Sunday against the Falcons, the Cardinals are exploring all options to round out their backfield depth. Carter didn't get much work in nine appearances for the Jets this season, but he did average 4.8 yards on his eight carries and also reeled in 15 of his 20 targets. Behind Conner, Carter will join Emari Demercado (toe) and Keaontay Ingram as reserve RBs on Arizona's active roster.