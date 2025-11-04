Carter was active but didn't play a snap in Monday's 27-17 win over the Cowboys.

Carter was elevated from the practice squad in advance of Monday's contest to bolster the team's backfield depth, but the Cardinals ended up leaning on Bam Knight (38 snaps, 11 touches) and Emari Demercado (27 snaps, 15 touches) exclusively as their running backs during the game. Carter will revert to the Cardinals' practice squad Tuesday, and because he's now been elevated the maximum three times this season, he would need to be signed back to the 53-man roster in order to be eligible to play again. Trey Benson (knee) could be nearing a return from injured reserve in the coming weeks, so Arizona may not have much motivation to add Carter back to the roster. Over four appearances on the season, Carter has carried 35 times for just 97 yards (2.8 average) and one touchdown to go with nine catches for 77 yards on 12 targets.