Carter may be a part of the Cardinals backfield Sunday at Houston with Emari Demercado (toe) ruled out for the contest, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

James Conner owns Arizona's backfield when healthy, and he proved as much this past Sunday against the Falcons after a stint on IR, handling 63 percent of snaps and turning 16 carries into 73 yards. That left only three rushes combined for Keaontay Ingram and Tony Jones, and with the team claiming Carter off waivers Wednesday, his presence may result in Jones not being elevated from the practice squad this week. On the season, Carter averaged 4.8 yards on his eight carries and also hauled in 15 of 20 targets for 68 yards in nine games for the Jets.