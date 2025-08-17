Carter rushed eight times for 10 yards and brought in all five targets for 19 yards in the Cardinals' 27-7 preseason loss to the Broncos on Saturday night.

Carter was the first running back in the game for Arizona and logged the first touch from scrimmage, gaining three yards. The veteran back also made his usual impact as a receiver, but although he saw a heavy workload over the last two games of the 2024 regular season due to injuries in the Cardinals' running game, Carter is seemingly facing an uphill battle to hold on to a roster spot this summer. Trey Benson, a 2024 third-round pick, is expected to have a much bigger role in his second campaign, while Emari Demercado is a more explosive runner that can also serve as an effective pass-catching option out of the backfield.