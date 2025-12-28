Carter carried the ball seven times for 29 yards and caught two of four targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 37-14 loss to the Bengals.

The Cardinals were down 23-7 at halftime and didn't get closer, so game script wasn't in Carter's favor as a runner. He still caught multiple passes for the sixth time in seven games however, a stretch in which he's put together 214 yards on the ground with a 4.6 YPC while adding a 21-169-0 line on 30 targets. Arizona has nothing on the line but draft positioning in Week 18, but they also don't have many other healthy RBs, so Carter could remain the start in the team's season finale against the Rams.