The Cardinals signed Carter from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Arizona used up its third and final elevation for Carter this past Monday at Dallas, only for him to log no snaps on offense or special teams despite being active. Emari Demercado (15 touches, 40 percent snap share) and Bam Knight (11 touches, 57 percent snap share) ended up splitting the backfield reps, and with Trey Benson (knee) still on injured reserve, such a breakdown likely will continue Sunday at Seattle. As a result, Carter currently doesn't hold much sway in terms of fantasy.