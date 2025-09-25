The Cardinals elevated Carter from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of Thursday's game against the Seahawks.

Carter didn't make Arizona's 53-man roster out of training camp but found himself back on the practice squad, where he spent the first three games of the campaign. With James Conner (foot) on injured reserve and out for the season, Carter will join Emari Demercado and Bam Knight as backfield options behind new No. 1 RB Trey Benson. When both Conner and Benson were banged-up Weeks 17 and 18 of last season, Carter racked up 30 carries for 113 yards and one touchdown and gathered in all six targets for 27 yards.