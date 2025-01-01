The Cardinals signed Carter off the practice squad to the active roster Wednesday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Arizona placed its top two running backs James Conner (knee) and Trey Benson (ankle) on injured reserve over the last two days, necessitating at least one promotion to the active roster. Carter has received run the past two games, racking up 25 touches for 129 yards from scrimmage and no TDs. There's a good chance he serves as the team's No. 1 RB on Sunday against the 49ers, while DeeJay Dallas handles change-of-pace work out of the bacfield.