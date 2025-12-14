Carter carried the ball 14 times for 56 yards and caught all four of his targets for 38 yards in Sunday's 40-20 loss to the Texans.

Bam Knight (ankle) was knocked out of the game early, leaving Carter to handle most of the work in the Arizona backfield, and he led the club in rushing yards while setting new season highs in touches, rushing yards and scrimmage yards. It's not clear if Knight will need to miss additional time, but Carter could be set for big volume once again in Week 16 against the Falcons. On the season, the fourth-year RB has 525 scrimmage yards and five total TDs in 12 games.