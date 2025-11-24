Carter rushed five times for 28 yards while adding three receptions for 30 yards in Sunday's 27-24 overtime loss to the Jaguars.

Carter finished Sunday's narrow loss as Arizona's leading rusher despite seeing five fewer carries than fill-in starter Bam Knight (10-12-1). The latter cashed in a short rushing score, making Knight the preferred fantasy option when also factoring in his starting role. Trey Benson (knee) and/or Emari Demercado (ankle) could return in Week 13, although nothing has been confirmed on either front, which would push Carter and Knight into smaller roles on offense. For now, Carter is nothing more than a desperate play for those in deeper formats against the Buccaneers next Sunday.