Carter is expected to serve as the Cardinals' lead back in Sunday's game against the Falcons after Arizona placed Bam Knight (ankle) on injured reserve Tuesday, Zach Gershman of Arizona's official site reports.

Emari Demercado and third-stringer Corey Kiner also loom as options in the Arizona backfield, but the former has been used mostly as a change-of-pace option when available this season, and the latter is an undrafted rookie out of Cincinnati with one game of NFL experience. When Knight departed with an ankle sprain after playing just one snap in the Cardinals' 40-20 loss to the Texans this past Sunday, Carter stepped up to dominate the snaps (53, 80 percent share) and touches (18, for 94 yards from scrimmage) at running back. With Knight now out for the season, Carter should be poised to continue leading the Arizona ground attack, and his soundness as a pass blocker and receiver should also afford him plenty of work on passing downs. While Carter has been woefully inefficient as a runner (3.3 yards per carry on 67 totes), he could see enough volume in an up-tempo Cardinals offense to make him a useful lineup option during the fantasy playoffs.