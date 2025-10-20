Carter turned seven carries into 11 yards and caught both of his targets for 25 yards during Sunday's 27-23 loss to the Packers.

For the second week in a row, Bam Knight had a slight lead on Carter in terms of offensive snaps (34-28), and the former also was far more effective with his reps, notching 57 yards on 14 rushes while hauling in three of four targets for seven yards. With fellow RB Emari Demercado (ankle) inactive, even practice-squad elevation D'Ernest Johnson got in the mix, seeing 14 snaps and taking one carry of no yards. Such a breakdown of work between Knight and Carter will continue for as long as Trey Benson (knee) is sidelined, which is expected to last beyond the Cardinals' Week 8 bye for at least one more game.