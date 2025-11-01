Carter is an option to be elevated from the practice squad ahead of Monday's game at Dallas, but coach Jonathan Gannon announced Saturday that Bam Knight will be the starting running back, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

The Cardinals have had a revolving door in the backfield this season due to a series of injuries, namely to James Conner (foot, out for the season) and Trey Benson (knee, currently on IR). Emari Demercado (ankle) is set to play for the first time since Week 6, but he's the only other RB on the active roster ahead of Week 9 action. Carter is the obvious name to be elevated Monday afternoon, but even if he suits up and mixes in with Knight and Demercado, his returns (2.8 yards per carry) this season have left much to be desired.