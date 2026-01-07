Carter rushed seven times for 18 yards, adding three catches for 21 yards in Sunday's 37-20 loss to the Rams. He finished the season with 92 rushes for 333 yards and one touchdown, adding 33 receptions for 267 yards on 45 targets.

Despite an uneven 2025 campaign, Carter finished the season as the team leader in carries, rushing yards, targets, receptions and receiving yards. The 26-year-old was forced into a bigger role in the backfield when teammates James Conner (foot) and Trey Benson (knee) were lost early in the season. Alongside Emari Demercado and Bam Knight, Carter handled backfield duties for a significant part of the season, allowing him to show off his abilities ahead of the 2026 offseason, in which he will become an unrestricted free agent. Though it is unclear if he'll be back with Arizona, the North Carolina product has likely done enough to garner interest from teams around the NFL as a versatile rotational player out of the backfield.