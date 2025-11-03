The Cardinals elevated Carter from their practice squad ahead of Monday's game against the Cowboys.

After cutting Carter earlier this week in a procedural move, Arizona re-signed the running back to its practice squad shortly thereafter. As expected, he'll wind up being elevated for the third and final time this season, so Carter will need to be signed back to Arizona's 53-man roster in order to be eligible to play in any additional games beyond Monday. According to Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site, head coach Jonathan Gannon said Saturday that Bam Knight will draw the start out of the Arizona backfield in Dallas, but the team plans on taking a hot-hand approach to the position among Knight, Carter and Emari Demercado as the game unfolds. Given the uncertainty of what kind of workload he'll receive, Carter doesn't profile as an inspiring fantasy option this week, even in a favorable matchup versus a weak Dallas defense.