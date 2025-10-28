Arizona re-signed Carter to its practice squad Tuesday.

Following a Week 8 bye, the Cardinals released Carter from the 53-man roster on Monday, but the fifth-year running back will end up sticking around in the organization. At the moment, Arizona has only two running backs on its roster -- Bam Knight and Emari Demercado (ankle), the latter of whom sat out the Week 7 loss to the Packers -- so Carter seemingly has a good chance of being elevated from the practice squad to add depth to the backfield ahead of Monday's game in Dallas. Knight still projects to serve as Arizona's lead option on the ground in Week 9, though Carter will likely have a role in the game plan if he's elevated.