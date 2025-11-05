Carter reverted to the Cardinals' practice squad Tuesday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Despite being elevated from the practice squad ahead of Monday's game against the Cowboys, Carter did not play a single snap as Bam Knight and Emari Demercado served as the Cardinals' two running backs during the 27-17 victory. It was Carter's third elevation to the active roster, which means he would have to be signed to the 53-man roster in order for play for the Cardinals for the rest of the season. However, there may not be much motivation for Arizona to add Carter to the active roster if Trey Benson (knee) is close to returning from injured reserve.