Carter had two carries for six yards and gathered in five of seven targets for 22 yards during Sunday's 41-22 loss to the 49ers.

Carter's 44 percent snap share marked his highest since Week 7, which can be attributed to Emari Demercado's early exit due to an ankle injury. Carter ended up playing one more offensive snap (33-32) than starting RB Bam Knight, who led the backfield with nine touches for 45 yards from scrimmage and one rushing TD. The extent of Demercado's health concern is unclear, but if he misses any time and Trey Benson (knee) isn't activated from injured reserve this week, Carter would stand to split the backfield with Knight for at least this coming Sunday's game against the Jaguars.