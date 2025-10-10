Carter has consistently been the first running back in Arizona's rotation in practice, suggesting he will maintain the lead role Sunday against the Colts, Theo Mackie of the Arizona Republic reports.

Carter turned 23 touches into 73 scrimmage yards and a touchdown in the Cardinals' Week 5 loss to the Titans. Head coach Jonathan Gannon said Emari Demercado won't be punished for his costly goal-line fumble, so Demercado will likely continue to mix in for passing situations, while Bam Knight is on hand as the third-string backfield option while James Conner (foot) and Trey Benson (knee) are on injured reserve. Conner's out for the season, while Benson won't be back any earlier than Week 10 against the Seahawks.