The Cardinals signed Carter off their practice squad Monday.

With James Conner (foot) expected to miss the remainder of the year, Carter's signing adds much needed backfield depth. The North Carolina product was elevated for the Week 4 loss to the Seahawks, rushing once for one yard over just four offensive snaps. He's expected to continue playing behind both Trey Benson and Emari Demercado in the Arizona's Week 5 matchup against the Titans.