Carter rushed nine times for 34 yards and brought in two of five targets for 30 yards in the Cardinals' 31-27 loss to the Colts on Sunday.

Prior to the game, it was announced the Bam Knight would serve in the lead-back role, theoretically relegating Carter to complementary duties. However, Carter ended up lagging just two carries behind Knight while equaling his teammate's rushing yardage, and he provided a nice chunk play as a receiver with a 16-yard catch. Although Knight did score a short rushing touchdown, the gap between the two players doesn't seem to be much heading into a Week 7 home matchup against the Packers next Sunday afternoon.