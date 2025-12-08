Cardinals' Michael Carter: Struggles behind starter Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carter gained 13 yards on three carries and caught two of four targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 45-17 blowout loss to the Rams.
Fill-in starter Bam Knight (7-18-0) struggled against the Rams' defense, but Carter didn't fare much better in his limited opportunities. The 26-year-old depth piece is averaging just 3.0 yards per carry this season, which puts no pressure on the coaching staff to elevate Carter's role amidst all of Arizona's backfield injuries in 2025. Carter will continue to carry little fantasy value in a brutal matchup against the Texans next Sunday.
