Carter, who currently is on the Cardinals' practice squad, took the initial running back reps in practice Thursday and Friday, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

Following Arizona's Week 8 bye, the team released Carter on Monday and then re-signed him to the practice squad one day later. The Cardinals still have two elevations to use on Carter this season, so the transactions seemingly were procedural to open up a spot on the active roster for one of the players currently on a reserve list. Elsewhere in the backfield, Emari Demercado (ankle) returned to practice this week in a limited capacity, indicating that he's closing in on his first game action since Week 6. The order of RBs in practice has been Carter, Demercado and then Bam Knight, so the team may be preparing to run with the backfield of Carter on early downs and Demercado in obvious passing situations Monday in Dallas, assuming the latter is able to suit up.