Crabtree is expected to play Week 2 in Baltimore, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Crabtree signed with the Cardinals on Aug. 21 and landed on the inactive list for Sunday's 27-27 tie with the Lions. Coach Kliff Kingsbury expects the veteran wideout to suit up for the second game of the regular season, facing the team he played for last year. The Cardinals mostly used four-wide sets in their opener, relying on KeeSean Johnson and Damiere Byrd behind top options Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk. It isn't clear if Crabtree will directly replace one of those players or merely be another body in the rotation.