Cardinals' Michael Crabtree: Inks deal with Arizona
The Cardinals signed Crabtree on Monday, Scott Bordow of The Athletic reports.
Upon his arrival in Arizona, Crabtree will represent the most-experienced outside receiver on the roster by a long shot. Granted, Larry Fitzgerald has no problem working as the X or Z out wide on occasion, but he's served primarily in the slot during the twilight of his career. Working within the Ravens' run-first offense last season, Crabtree managed a 54-607-3 line on 100 targets, the latter of which was the third fewest of his 10-year career. The Cardinals under coach Kliff Kingsbury and rookie QB Kyler Murray are expected to run a high-tempo offense, which by proxy should result in more opportunities for those in the skill positions. However, the wide receiver room is crowded, and all five skill players can be targeted on any given play in the Air Raid, so Crabtree may be hard-pressed to expect triple-digit looks yet again.
