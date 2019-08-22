Cardinals' Michael Crabtree: Joining Arizona
Crabtree signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals on Wednesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Crabtree worked out with Arizona earlier in August, but it took a couple weeks before the two sides reached a deal. The veteran wide receiver had 54 catches for 607 yards and three touchdowns on 100 targets in Baltimore last season.
