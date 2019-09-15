Crabtree is active for Sunday's contest at Baltimore, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

As expected, Crabtree will take the field Week 2 after being a healthy scratch in the regular-season opener. It's unclear if Crabtree will supplant KeeSean Johnson or Damiere Byrd in the wide receiver pecking order, but the veteran appears poised to be the third or fourth option behind Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk.