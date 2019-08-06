Cardinals' Michael Crabtree: No Deal with Arizona
Contrary to an earlier report, Crabtree worked out for but did not sign with Arizona, NFL.com reports.
It's not clear whether Crabtree remains an option for Arizona or if the two sides have moved on, but for now the veteran receiver remains a free agent.
