Crabtree is listed as a starter on the Cardinals' first depth chart for the regular season, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

This is a good time to point out that depth charts are created by a team's communications/PR department, not the football staff. To that end, coach Kliff Kingsbury said last week that he wasn't sure if Crabtree would be ready for the regular-season opener Sunday against the Lions. The depth chart doesn't provide an answer, but the decision to keep Crabtree on the 53-man roster suggests he'll eventually have a role on offense, considering he's never been a factor on special teams. Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk are the other starting wide receivers on the depth chart, with KeeSean Johnson, Trent Sherfield and Damiere Byrd listed as second-stringers. Rookie second-round pick Andy Isabella checks in at the very bottom.