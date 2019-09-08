Cardinals' Michael Crabtree: Sitting out Sunday
Crabtree (coach's decision) is listed as inactive Sunday versus the Lions, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Although Crabtree joined the Cardinals late in the preseason, he opened the season as the No. 3 WR on the team's unofficial depth chart. With such a listing, he was expected to be a starting wide receiver in Kliff Kingsbury's pro version of the Air Raid, but apparently he doesn't deem the veteran ready for Week 1. With Crabtree out of the lineup, Kyler Murray will target wideouts Larry Fitzgerald, Christian Kirk, Trent Sherfield, KeeSean Johnson, Damiere Byrd and Andy Isabella.
