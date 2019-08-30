Cardinals' Michael Crabtree: Uncertain for Week 1
Coach Kliff Kingsbury isn't sure if Crabtree will be ready to play Week 1 against the Lions, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official website reports.
Crabtree signed with the team last Wednesday and was held out of the final two preseason games. It isn't even clear that he'll have a significant role in the offense if/when he's deemed ready to play.
