Crabtree will not play Saturday against the Vikings, Scott Bordow of The Athletic reports.

This shouldn't come as much of a surprise considering Crabtree just signed with the team Wednesday. The Cardinals' lack of veteran depth at the position aside from Larry Fitzgerald likely means the soon-to-be 32-year-old should have a spot on the 53-man roster if he can impress during the final few weeks of training camp, but he'll have just one exhibition game to do so with Saturday's latest designation.

