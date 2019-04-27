The Cardinals selected Dogbe in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 249th overall.

Dogbe (6-foot-3, 284 pounds) is undersized by tackle standards but might have the motor and hands to make an impact in sub packages at the very least after totaling 72 tackles (12.5 for loss) and seven sacks for Temple last year.

