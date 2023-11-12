Wilson (shoulder) is listed as active Sunday against the Falcons, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Wilson sat out Week 9 due to a shoulder issue, but after stringing together three straight limited practices this week, the rookie third-round pick will be among the top pass catchers available to quarterback Kyler Murray (knee) in his season debut. Working primarily with the since-departed Joshua Dobbs this season, Wilson has racked up 25 catches (on 33 targets) for 401 yards and two touchdowns in the first eight games of his career.