Wilson (shoulder) is listed as active Sunday against the Falcons, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Wilson sat out Week 9 due to a shoulder issue, but after stringing together three straight limited practices this week, the rookie third-round pick will be among the top pass catchers available to quarterback Kyler Murray (knee) in his season debut. Working primarily with the since-departed Joshua Dobbs this season, Wilson has racked up 25 catches (on 33 targets) for 401 yards and two touchdowns in the first eight games of his career.
More News
-
Cardinals' Michael Wilson: Questionable to face Atlanta•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wilson: Remains limited at practice•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wilson: Limited Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wilson: Not suiting up Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wilson: Status up in air for Week 9•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wilson: Spectator for Thursday's practice•