Wilson (shoulder) was added to the injury report Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Houston, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Wilson missed Week 9 with a shoulder injury, then returned for Week 10 after being listed as questionable. He wasn't on the injury report to start this week, and his addition Friday might mean he suffered some kind of setback as the Cardinals prepare for a 1 ET kickoff in Houston. With Zach Pascal (hamstring) ruled out, the only healthy wide receivers on the roster as of Friday were Marquise Brown, Rondale Moore and Greg Dortch -- all listed at 175-to-180 pounds. The Cardinals have WRs Davion Davis, Kaden Davis and Andre Baccellia on their practice squad.