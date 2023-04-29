The Cardinals selected Wilson in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 94th overall.

Wilson dealt with some injury troubles at Stanford but was consistently productive when healthy. Wilson has boundary wideout size at 6-foot-2, 213 pounds, and he demonstrated standout short-area athleticism with a 37.5-inch vertical, 125-inch broad jump and 1.5-second split on his 4.58-second 40. Wilson should be able to line up pretty much everywhere for Arizona, giving the Cardinals additional depth chart flexibility going into training camp.