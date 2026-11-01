Wilson (undisclosed) returned to Sunday's contest in Dallas, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' officials site reports.

Wilson paid a visit to the medical tent late in the second quarter to be evaluated for an apparent injury after he dove for a Jacoby Brissett deep ball, which left him slow to get off the turf. Having said that, Wilson was able to return in the third quarter and likely will be one of Brissett's top targets for the rest of the game with RB Jeremiyah Love (ankle) and WR Kendrick Bourne (ankle) exiting with their own injuries.