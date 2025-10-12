default-cbs-image
Wilson (finger) returned to Sunday's contest at Indianapolis, Dani Sureck of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Wilson made a brief exit in the second quarter due to what seems to have been a dislocated finger, but with the issue taped up, he'll gut it out for the time being. He recorded a five-yard catch on his only target before leaving Sunday's game.

