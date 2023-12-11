Wilson (shoulder) was spotted taking part in Monday's unofficial practice session, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Though the Cardinals were back on the field Monday following a Week 14 bye, the team won't have to submit its first Week 15 injury report until Wednesday, at which point it will be known whether Wilson is practicing as a full or limited participant. The fact that the rookie receiver is at least practicing in some capacity is an encouraging sign after he had sat out Arizona's last three games while missing six consecutive practices. If Wilson is available for this Sunday's game against the 49ers, he should reclaim the starting role he had held prior to suffering the shoulder injury.