Wilson reeled in 15 of 18 passes for 185 yards and no touchdowns during Sunday's 41-22 defeat to the 49ers.

The Cardinals were quickly in catch-up mode Week 11, with QB Jacoby Brissett eventually attempting 57 passes and completing 47 of them to set a single-game record in the latter category. Wilson was the biggest beneficiary in the absence of No. 1 WR Marvin Harrison (concussion), but it was difficult to project such an outburst from the former, as his previous single-game highs were eight catches, nine targets and 95 receiving yards through two-and-a-half years as a pro. A repeat performance from Wilson is unlikely next Sunday against the Jaguars, but if Harrison remains sidelined, Wilson still should be heavily involved in Arizona's passing attack.