Wilson caught four of eight targets for 55 yards in Sunday's 30-16 loss to the Broncos. He also rushed twice for 11 yards.

Wilson finished second on the team behind Trey McBride in catches, receiving yards and targets. The fourth-year wideout has drawn at least seven targets in every game this season, but Wilson has exceeded 56 receiving yards only twice in seven tries. Wilson hasn't stepped up since the Cardinals traded away Marvin Harrison, but the upcoming Week 8 matchup with Dallas' beatable secondary creates a potential breakout opportunity for Arizona's No. 1 wide receiver.