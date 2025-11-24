Wilson hauled in 10 of 15 targets for 118 yards in Sunday's 27-24 overtime loss to Jacksonville.

Wilson is taking full advantage of teammate Marvin Harrison's (appendix) continued absence, with the former producing his second 100-plus yard performance in his second game operating as Arizona's top wideout. The ascension of veteran backup Jacoby Brissett's game since taking over for Kyler Murray (foot) can also be attributed to Wilson's rapid rise in the fantasy ranks. It is unclear how long Harrison will remained sidelined while recovering from appendix surgery, but it has become clear that Wilson should be treated as a must-start option in fantasy until that day comes. Harrison hasn't been ruled out for next Sunday's tilt in Tampa Bay, but there is reason to believe that Wilson could remain fantasy relevant even after his teammate's return given the way the Cardinals are airing the ball out.