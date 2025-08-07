Wilson (concussion) practiced Thursday without a yellow non-contact jersey, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

For a second consecutive day, Wilson ran routes on air while hauling in passes, only this time he ditched the yellow jersey. He entered the concussion protocol after getting kneed in the helmet at last Friday's session, but he's clearly progressed enough to get back on the field and be eligible for contact. Considering QB Kyler Murray is in line to play in Saturday's preseason opener against the Chiefs, Wilson figures to do so as well, assuming all symptoms of his head injury are behind him.