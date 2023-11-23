Wilson (shoulder) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Wilson has been tending to a shoulder injury that has impacted him for the entirety of November and limited him to one appearance over the last three games. On Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that Wilson suffered a setback with his shoulder late last week and now isn't logging any on-field work to begin Week 12 prep. Wilson will have two more chances to mix into drills before the Cardinals potentially make a ruling on his availability ahead of Sunday's contest against the Rams.