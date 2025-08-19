Wilson didn't suit up for Saturday's 27-7 preseason loss in Denver.

The Cardinals held out their key skill-position players in this contest, including WRs Marvin Harrison, Wilson, Greg Dortch and Zay Jones. During a 20-17 win against the Chiefs in preseason Week 1, both Wilson (12 yards) and Harrison (15 yards) were on the receiving end of connections with QB Kyler Murray. After missing time due to a concussion earlier in training camp, Wilson again appears set to slot in as the No. 2 behind Harrison, with the former coming off a 47-548-4 line on 71 targets in 16 regular-season games in his second pro campaign.