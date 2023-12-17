Wilson (neck), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers, is expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports

Wilson last played Week 10 and seems to have benefited from a Week 14 bye. He was a limited practice participant throughout the week, with coach Jonathan Gannon saying Friday that the rookie looked good in practice and should be ready to play. However, we won't know officially if he will play until inactives are announced 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff.