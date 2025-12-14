Wilson caught five of 11 targets for 54 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 40-20 loss to the Texans.

Once again, Wilson was one of Jacoby Brissett's favorite downfield options in a blowout loss. Marvin Harrison has missed four of the last five games due to appendicitis and a heel injury, and in all four of those contests Wilson has seen double-digit targets, posting a massive 41-499-3 line on 60 targets during Harrison's absences. Harrison is expected to return before the end of the year, but if he's out again in Week 16 versus the Falcons, Wilson will be a must-start fantasy asset.