Wilson caught five of 10 targets for 89 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 37-14 loss to the Bengals.

Marvin Harrison (heel) left the game early, leaving Wilson as Jacoby Brissett's clear top option at wide receiver once again. The 2023 third-round pick responded by extending his TD streak to four games, hauling in a 38-yard score in the second quarter. Over that four-game stretch, Wilson's delivered an impressive 23-337-5 line on 40 targets. With the Cardinals having little incentive to put Harrison back on the field in the season finale, Wilson figures to be busy again in Week 18 against the Rams.