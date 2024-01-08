Wilson gathered in all six targets for 95 yards during Sunday's 21-20 loss to the Seahawks.

Wilson's yardage total marked a career best for the 2023 third-round pick, but perhaps more promising for the future was the fact he finally seemed to be on the same page with quarterback Kyler Murray. In four previous appearances together this season, the duo connected on just seven of 19 passes for 69 yards and one touchdown. Wilson thus heads into the offseason with a bit of momentum for the 2024 campaign, and he'll end the current season with a cumulative 38-565-3 line on 58 targets, which equates to a healthy 14.9 YPC and 9.7 YPT.