Wilson had four receptions on six targets for 58 yards in Sunday's 31-24 loss to Baltimore.
Wilson wound up finishing behind tight end Trey McBride (10-95-1) for the team lead in receiving yards for Arizona on Sunday. The Stanford product is quietly putting together a solid season with a 25-401-2 receiving line through eight weeks. Expect Wilson to continue serving as the Cardinals No. 2 wideout alongside Marquise Brown when Arizona goes on the road to face Cleveland next Sunday.
